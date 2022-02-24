First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $12.47. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 134,417 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
