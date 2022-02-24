First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 458799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 target price on shares of First Mining Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,944,093.90.

About First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.