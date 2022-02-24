First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.57.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
FRC opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $222.86.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating
) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.57.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FRC
opened at $157.76 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.26 and its 200-day moving average is $199.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.
First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.