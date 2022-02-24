First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.36. 172,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 85,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.