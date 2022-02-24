First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.08. 2,739,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,148,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.