First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.08. 2,739,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,148,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.
