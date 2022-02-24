First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 7,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.
