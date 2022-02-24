First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.84. Approximately 167,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 291,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.
