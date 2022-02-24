First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.65% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,563.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

ROBT opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.