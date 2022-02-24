First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Stock Price Up 3.9%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 19,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 27,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.