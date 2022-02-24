First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 65,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 77,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37.

