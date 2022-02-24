First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.85 and last traded at $51.02. Approximately 3,687,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 803,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

