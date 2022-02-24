First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.85 and last traded at $51.02. Approximately 3,687,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 803,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.