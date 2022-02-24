First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,162 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.04% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,680,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

