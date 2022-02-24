First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.93

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.93 and last traded at $103.56, with a volume of 233208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

