First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.93

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.93 and last traded at $103.56, with a volume of 233208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

