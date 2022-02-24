FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $171.98

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$171.98 and last traded at C$176.35, with a volume of 10048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$176.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$226.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$212.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$230.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

