Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $146.99

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.99 and last traded at $149.67, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.94.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

