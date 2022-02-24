Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. 2,654,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,246. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

