Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. 2,654,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

