Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.285-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

