Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Flow has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $223.25 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00014022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.08 or 0.06841263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,697.93 or 0.99718486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048863 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 330,613,882 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

