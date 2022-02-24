Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

FLO traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after buying an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

