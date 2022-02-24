Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Down 6.9% After Earnings Miss

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 81,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,407,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve Company Profile (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

