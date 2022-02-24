FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) PT Lowered to 230.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 250.00 to 230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLSmidth & Co. A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$3.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

