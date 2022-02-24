Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.07

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

