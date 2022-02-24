Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,158 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after purchasing an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after buying an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

