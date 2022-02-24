Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,491.50.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.