Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,010.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.74) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($14.28), with a volume of 10104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($14.76).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.11 million and a PE ratio of 22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,349.59.
Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)
Read More
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.