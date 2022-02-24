Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,010.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.74) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($14.28), with a volume of 10104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($14.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.11 million and a PE ratio of 22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,349.59.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.