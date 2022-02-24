Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as low as C$2.47. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 40,200 shares trading hands.

FOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$587.38 million and a PE ratio of -82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

