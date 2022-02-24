Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.