ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Up 10.4%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shot up 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. 5,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 372,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

