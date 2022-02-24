FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.45 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 464,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,365. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

