FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,471 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $36,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

FFSG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46.

