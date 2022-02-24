Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.69 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of FORR opened at $50.52 on Thursday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $968.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 5,808.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.