Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.15 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $968.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research raised their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

