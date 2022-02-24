Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

