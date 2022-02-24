Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.85

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.85 and traded as high as C$57.98. Fortis shares last traded at C$57.77, with a volume of 3,550,678 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.96.

Get Fortis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$27.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.