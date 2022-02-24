Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 827,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,155. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.