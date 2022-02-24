Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.
FTAI stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 827,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,155. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
