Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.94. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 112,383 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
