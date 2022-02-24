Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.94. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 112,383 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

