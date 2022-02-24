Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.435-$1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FOXF traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.66. 256,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

