Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.
Shares of FOXF stock traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.66. 256,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,302. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $110.64 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
