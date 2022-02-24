Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of FOXF traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.66. 256,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. Fox Factory has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

