Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $7.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.66. 256,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
