Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $7.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.66. 256,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

