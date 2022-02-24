Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Franchise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

FRG stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 775,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

