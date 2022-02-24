Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.73.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Amundi bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,069,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

