Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 1103 3229 2701 82 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 66.80%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million $10.73 million 9.76 Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors $12.67 billion $2.02 billion 10.83

Freedom Bank of Virginia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Freedom Bank of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 21.87% 11.05% 0.90%

Summary

Freedom Bank of Virginia rivals beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

