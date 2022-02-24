Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Down to $60.40

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.40, but opened at $45.00. Freedom shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 779 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Freedom alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth $8,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 836.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,896,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.