Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.30

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.30 and traded as high as C$13.62. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 478,566 shares traded.

FRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

