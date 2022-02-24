freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €27.40 ($31.14) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.64) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.22 ($27.52).

FNTN stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €24.38 ($27.70). 539,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.71. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

