Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.97. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 13,423 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a PE ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

