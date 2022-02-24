Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMS. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

NYSE FMS opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

