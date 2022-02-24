Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €34.50

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 77,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.