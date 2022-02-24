Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €34.50

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

FSNUY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 77,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.